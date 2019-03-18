Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019: Celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar walked in hand-in-hand at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards last night. The event was also attended by Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Rakul Preet. Latest reports say that Farhan and Shibani are likely to tie the knot in April or May.

Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019: The Hello! Hall of Fame Awards held last night in Mumbai was a star-studded event. Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet among many others added glitz and glamour to the award night with their red carpet looks. Among many big names of the Bollywood industry, one couple that made heads turn was Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who walked hand-in-hand looking picture-perfect together.

Posing for the shutterbugs, Farhan and Shibani looked no less than a power couple. For the event, Farhan opted for a navy blue buttoned suit with white shirt and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Shibani amped up the hotness quotient in a black corset paired with black pants and leopard print boots. The stunner completed her look with smokey eyes, nude lips and straightened hair.

Earlier this month, Farhan broke the silence around his relationship with Shibani and hinted at their April-May wedding. The actor-directed featured on a talk show with Bhumi Pednekar where Shibani quipped Farhan about when they are getting married. Laughing it off, Farhan gave a rather cryptic reply and said that it could be in April or in May.

The couple recently took to their official Instagram account to share a photo of their intermingled fingers with antique rings that sparked engagement rumours. Keeping their PDA game high, the duo leaves no stone unturned to share their adorable photos on social media.

Take a look at some of their photos here-

On the professional front, Shibani is currently focusing on her modelling career while Farhan has just wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Helmed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled by RSVP movies, Roy Kapur Films and Priyanka Chopra’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures. Continuing his passion for music, he also recently released his music video Seagull recently. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar’s last production venture was Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy with Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Movies. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy was a box office hit.

