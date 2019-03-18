Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently prepping for her upcoming film Kargil Girl, made a stunning appearance at the Hello! Hall of Fame awards held last night in Mumbai. Looking absolutely gorgeous, Janhvi turned heads at the event in a high-slit silver gown. Actors like Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal also raised the glamour quotient at the red carpet.

Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019: Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019, which was held last night on March 17, was high on glamour and fashion quotient. The star-studded event saw Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Warina Hussain, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet and many more in attendance, who left no stone unturned to make a style statement and turned heads with their ravishing looks.

One of the promising next-gen stars of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor made a gorgeous appearance at the event. Donning a one shoulder high slit gown paired with nude heels, Janhvi looked spectacular as she amped up the oomph meter. Completing the outfit with diamond dangler earrings, Janhvi went for a sleek look with pushed back hair and a purple smokey eye. Looking at the stunner, we have to admit that Janhvi was one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night. As a pleasant surprise for her massive fanbase on social media, Janhvi also shared glimpses of her look on social media that are taking social media by storm. Garnering 293,228 likes, the photos shared by Janhvi are making everyone go weak in the knees.

Daughter of late legendary actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in 2019 with the film Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak was the remake of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat. Dhadak was a sleeper hit at the box office.

After the success of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic that has been tentatively titled as Kargil Girl. In the film. Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be essaying the role of her father. With Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Slated for a 2020 release, Takht also stars Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Takht is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2020.

Take a look at some of the stunning photos of Janhvi Kapoor:

