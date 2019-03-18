Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019: One of the most glamorous night, Hello Hall of Fame Awards took place yesterday evening and Bollywood celebrities posed ravishing at the event. Starting from Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing, showing off their best red carpet looks.

Finally, the award festival of Bollywood has begun and celebs, as usual, are spotted in their best avatars. From old glamorous faces to newbies latest fashion, Bollywood celebrities nails in every game and style. In today’s world everything is changing and in every moment people mark themselves better than earlier, while some people make themselves better and some inspire us from within. Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were recently snapped at Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019.

The award ceremony took place yesterday and celebrities appeared in their best outfits. Talking about the latest couple of Bollywood Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made a stylish appearance at the award ceremony and were looking gorgeous together. Meanwhile, Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh looked dapper dressed in a floral print jacket and black trousers and further completed his looks wearing a black bow and casual shoes. Ranveer Singh is among the actors who is known for his unique fashion sense and always come up with surprising combinations. With an ear to ear smile and dashing looks, the actor conquered many hearts with his charm.

How can Kapoor girls, be behind when it comes to fashion sense and trendy attires. In the event, Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were also present and looked amazing in their stylish outfits. Sonam Kapoor wore a pink and yellow block dress and further completed her looks by dressing her hair in a top bun style. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in a shimmery dress with a high slit in the side. With long stylish earrings and smoky eyes, the actor looked simply amazing.

Not only this, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were also present at the event. Shabana, as usual, wore a darkly printed saree and his husband was dressed in a black kurta pyjama and half sleeve jacket.



The list of celebrities does not end here, Zero actor Katrina Kaif looked really amazing dressed in a stylish red colour gown. She left her hair open and posed for the shutterbugs.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More