Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019: Rakul Preet Singh is a stunner and proves it well with her red carpet looks and on-screen presence. Recently. the actor uploaded pictures dressed in a satin beige colour gown. With a side slit and dewy makeup, the actor spread the magic of her hotness at the Hello Hall of Fame Award ceremony with her looks.

Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019 ceremony took place yesterday and many stars graced the event with their stunning looks. Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor not only grabbed the eyeballs with their stunning looks but also win big at the event. Meanwhile, Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh grabbed the attention with her adorable smile and charm. Rakul Preet looked flamboyant dressed in a beige satin gown which suited her well from every angle. With long highlighted tresses, nude makeup and light lipstick, the actor looked stunning. Moreover, her matching footwear added more to her looks. The most stunning part about her attire is her side slit which is making her attire hotter.

With expressive face, curvaceous body and alluring look, the actor captures heart everytime she appears on-screens. The diva is counted among the top leagues of Tollywood industry and leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her looks.

The beauty is from Delhi and once in her childhood, dreamt about becoming an actor. She worked hard and finally her hardwork paid off when she became the leading lady of Tollywood. Not only Tollywood, the actor also appeared in Bollywood and spread the magic of her talent in a Hindi movie as well.

The actor is counted among the actors that juggle between many industries but at the end of the day manages to have a wide fan following across the country. The 28-year-old actor is among the top South actors of the industry and has also launched her brother Aman. It is not the first time, when Rakul has spread the magic of her hotness on the red carpet, earlier to this Rakul walked the ramp as a showstopper in a super shiny and glittery attire which was designed by Julie Shah.

Prooving herself well on-screens, the actor is also a sound businesswoman and owns a gym and also owns three outlets in South. Moreover, she is a fitness freak and follows a proper diet. She is a blue-belt holder in Karate and regularly uploads her workout videos on social media and misses no chance of giving major fitness goals to her fans. Talking about her commercial hit films, it includes Current Theega, DhruvaKick 2, Venkatadri Express, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and also appeared in Bollywood with the movie Yaariyan in 2014.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More