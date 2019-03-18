Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2019: One of the most glamorous nights Hello Hall Of Fame Awards took place yesterday night and Bollywood celebrities posed amazingly at the event. By not showcasing their red carpet looks, actors like Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal win big, have a look at the winner's list.

Like every time, this year too Bollywood celebrities graced the event by posing amazing for the camera with stylish red carpet looks. The award ceremony was held last night and many Bollywood stars were snapped at the event. Many celebrities were praised for their hard work and took home beautiful trophies for their excellence. Talking about the winner’s list– Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently gearing up for his next film Takht won Superstar of The Year award, Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal, who is best known for his versatile acting won Oustanding Talent (Male) award. Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmann Khurana took home the Popular Choice (Male) award and Popular Choice (female) was bagged by Katrina Kaif, who was looking ravishing at the event dressed in a red gown.

Indian author Amish Tripathi won the award of Literary excellence. Indian scientist and Industrialist Swati Piramal grabbed the award of Business Leader Of The Year. Not this, Javed and Shabana won the award of Timeless Icons In Indian Cinema and Bollywood beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won 5 Years Of Excellence In Cinema. The list of winners is still not over yet as India is the only country filled with extreme talent and skills.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Esa Laga actor Sonam Kapoor won the award of Path-Breaking Performances Of The Year and Adil Ahmad won the award of Creative Genius Of The Year. Bollywood icon Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor took home the award of Cinematic Debut of The Year. Gaurav Gupta won the title of Excellence In Fashion and Reena Kallat grabbed the award for Artist of the Year. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar won the award for Most Stylish Man Of The Year and was accompanied with her girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at the event.

While Sharmila Tagore won Lifetime Achievement award and Rajeev Sethi won Cultural Revival award. Apart from the winners, many celebrities like Rakul Preet with many other stars like Aditi Rao and Kanika Kapoor also graced the event with their glamorous entries.

Here is the list of photos:

