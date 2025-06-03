‘Help a Girl Out’: Here’s What Kylie Jenner Said About Her Breast Implants in Candid TikTok Reply

Kylie Jenner is finally setting the record straight about her breast implants — and she did it in the most casual way possible. The 27-year-old reality star and entrepreneur revealed specific details about her cosmetic surgery in a TikTok comment after a fan praised the results and begged for insight.

It all started when content creator Rachel Leary posted a now-viral TikTok video, admiring Jenner’s appearance and saying the influencer had achieved her ideal look.

“You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job,” Leary said in the video. “It’s like the most perfect natural looking boob job ever.”

The Viral Plea: “Help a Girl Out”

Leary continued to gush over Jenner’s look, wondering whether the transformation involved implants or a fat transfer.

“They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection,” she said. “That is what I aspire mine to look like. I don’t expect you to share who did the work, but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done.”

In the caption of her TikTok, Leary tagged Jenner directly and wrote, “Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner i just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.”

Kylie Responds with All the Details

Surprisingly, Kylie Jenner responded — and she didn’t hold back on the details. In a comment that quickly spread across social media, Jenner replied:

“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!”

The specifics reveal that Jenner went with 445 cc silicone implants with a moderate profile, placed partially under the muscle. According to cosmetic surgery experts, 445 cc implants generally result in a D to DD cup size, depending on a person’s original breast size and body frame.

The Doctor Behind the Procedure

Jenner also shared the name of the plastic surgeon who performed her augmentation — none other than Beverly Hills-based Dr. Garth Fisher. He’s a well-known name in celebrity plastic surgery circles and, according to Page Six, has previously worked with Jenner’s sisters.

Dr. Fisher reportedly helped Khloe Kardashian with the removal of a cancerous facial tumor and performed a breast augmentation for Kourtney Kardashian as well.

Jenner signed off her comment in a friendly and humorous tone, adding, “Hope this helps lol.”

Fans Appreciate the Honesty

Kylie’s unusually detailed and candid response stood out in a world where most celebrities stay quiet or vague about cosmetic procedures. Many fans praised her openness, calling it refreshing to see a major star share her experience so honestly.

It’s not the first time Jenner has been open about her cosmetic journey. In the past, she’s talked about getting lip fillers and even addressed regrets about changing her appearance at a young age. But this time, the tone was light and supportive — simply one woman answering another’s question.