Veteran Bollywood actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra were recently spotted at a Mumbai hospital where they arrived to meet their daughter Esha Deol's second child.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini were filmed outside Hinduja hospital as they came to see their granddaughter Miraya. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were blessed with a baby girl on June 10. They named the baby girl Miraya.

Esha Deol took a long break from the cinema and married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The beautiful couple was blessed with their first child, Radhya Tkhtani in 2017. They were blessed with their second child, a baby girl yesterday.

Esha, on the Instagram post, revealed that they have named the baby girl Miraya which means Lord Krishna’s devotee. Instagram is flooded with lovely messages and good wishes for the newborn baby.

Esha was last seen in a short film cake walk. On the other day, Hema said in an interview that she has now started using a small handbag so that her granddaughter Radhya carry it easily which she loves.

To this she added, she takes out all the stuff and starts playing. Her most favourite is her lipstick, she soils her hands with it and even wants to apply it on her face. While she is doing her makeup, she wants to sit on her lap. She comes to play with her every morning.

Hema Malini happens to be Dharmender’s second wife after Parkash Kaur. Still, Dharmender and Hema’s off-screen chemistry is as well tuned as their on-screen chemistry. The sets of 90s are flooded with their back to back blockbusters. The Burning Train, Raja Jani, Bhagavat, Rajput, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Kinara are to name a few from the list.

