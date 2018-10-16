Veteran actor Hema Malini turs a year today, October 16, 2018. She will be celebrating the 70th birthday of her life. Popularly known as the dream girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini is still one of the most loved actors in the industry. The charming smile on her face still wins a million hearts.

The actor made her debut with a Tamil film, Ithu Sathiyam but got her first lead in Sapno Ka Saudagar(1968). After her debut, she was showered with Bollywood movies and appeared in most of them starring opposite her husband Dharmendra or with Rajesh Khanna and Dev Anand. The gorgeous lady has 150 films under her belt and was also honoured with Padma Shree and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award.

Here are the 5 lesser known facts of Bollywood’s evergreen Basanti with her throwback photo that will leave you stunned.

1. In her authorized biography, Hema Malini revealed that two of the biggest superstars of that era, Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kapoor proposed her for marriage but she chose Dharmendra, the love of her life.

2. Hema Malini and Dharmendra have done 40 films together and he was so obsessed with his ladylove that while the shoot for Sholay was ongoing, he used to bribe light boys to make mistakes so that he can embrace her for a longer time.

3. Hema Malini and Dharmendra, after marriage, converted to Islam. Post the conversion, Hema was named Aisha Bi R Chakravarty and Dharmendra was named Dilwar Khan.

4. Hema Malini is the reason that we all know who Shah Rukh Khan is. The lady gave a Bollywood break to King Khan with her directorial debut, Dil Ashana Hai (1992).

5. Hema Malini is the only actor in Bollywood who has starred against all Raj Kapoor clan actors be it Raj Kapoor in Sapno Ka Saudagar or Shashi Kapoor in Trishul or with Shammi Kapoor in Andaaz, Randhir Kapoor in Haath ki Safaai and Rishi Kapoor in Ek Chaadar Maili Si.

