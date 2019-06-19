Hema Malini poses with Esha Deol's newborn daughter Miraya: New mommy in town! Esha Deol gave birth to her second child, Miraya, on June 10 in a private hospital in Mumbai. Now, new pictures of the newborn with her grandmother and politician Hema Malini have gone viral. See photos

Hema Malini poses with Esha Deol’s newborn daughter Miraya: Esha Deol who gave birth to her second daughter Miraya on June 10, 2019, and now a new picture has surfaced where grandmother Hema Malini is posing with Dr. Kiran Coelho, gynecologist, and Obstetrician with Miraya in her arms.

In the viral picture, Hema Malini is sitting in blue kurta pajama with gynecologist Dr. Kiran Coelho. Taking to her Instagram profile, the Mumbai based doctor wrote with Happy grandmother Hemaji. Dr. Coelho shared many pictures among which she posed along Esha Deol as well as Hema Malini’s all three grandchildren- Esha’s daughter Radhya, Miraya, and Ahana’s son.

On June 11, 2019, Esha Deol took to her official Instagram handle to introduce us to her baby Miraya. In her post, she wrote thankyou all for your blessings and good wishes. Much love and blessings. Let’s take a look at the viral photos here:

Some other photos which went viral over a few days were of Dharmendra and Hema Malini visiting daughter in the hospital and then of Esha Deol leaving the hospital with husband, elder daughter in a purple maxi dress.

Take a look at the photos here:

In early may, Esha Deol’s husband Bharat Takhtani hosted a big baby shower with theme enchanted forest.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App