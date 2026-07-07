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Home > Entertainment News > Hema Malini Reveals Dharmendra’s Final Message Before His Death: ‘Family Should…’

Hema Malini Reveals Dharmendra’s Final Message Before His Death: ‘Family Should…’

Months after the passing of screen legend Dharmendra, Hema Malini has shared one of his most personal messages to her. In a recent interview, the veteran actor revealed that her late husband always believed family should come before everything else.

Hema Malini (photo: x)
Hema Malini (photo: x)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 17:01 IST

For decades, Dharmendra and Hema Malini were one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated couples. Even after the legendary actor’s passing in November 2025 at the age of 89, his words continue to guide those closest to him.  In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Hema Malini reflected on the advice her husband often repeated during his lifetime. According to the veteran actor, Dharmendra believed that success and work would always come and go, but family should remain a person’s greatest priority.

It is a message, she said, that has stayed with her long after his death.

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Dharmendra’s final message: ‘Be with the family’

Recalling their conversations, Hema said Dharmendra constantly encouraged her to spend time with their children and keep the family closely connected. “Dharam ji would always say, be with the kids as much as possible. Spend time with the children, with the family. He always said, be united with the family, that is very important in today’s times.”

She added that he often worried about how modern lifestyles were changing family dynamics. “These days, kids go their separate ways. This is exactly what he said, ‘Be with the family. Be together with all of them. Work can keep happening but family should be given utmost importance.'”

The comments offer a deeply personal glimpse into the values that shaped the actor away from the camera.

Check out the post here:

Hema Malini addresses the Deol family’s bond

Hema also used the interview to speak about her relationship with the wider Deol family, putting to rest years of public speculation. Praising Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, she described them as affectionate and respectful. “Sunny is very nice. Bobby is very good. We are all always together. We don’t do any publicity, but internally we are all good. We are all united. We are a very happy family.”

Her remarks are significant because the Deol family has often preferred to keep personal relationships away from public attention. While rumours about strained equations have surfaced over the years, family members have rarely addressed them publicly.

A legacy that extends beyond the silver screen

Dharmendra, fondly known as Bollywood’s “He-Man”, enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades and appeared in over 300 films. From Sholay and Chupke Chupke to Satyakam and Phool Aur Patthar, he remained one of Indian cinema’s most admired stars. His death in November 2025 prompted tributes from across the film industry and political circles, with many describing it as the end of an era.

While his cinematic legacy continues to be celebrated, Hema Malini’s latest reflections reveal another side of the actor—one that placed family above fame. Her words paint the picture of a man who, despite spending a lifetime in front of the camera, believed that the strongest role anyone could play was within their own home.

ALSO READ: Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’

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Hema Malini Reveals Dharmendra’s Final Message Before His Death: ‘Family Should…’
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Hema Malini Reveals Dharmendra’s Final Message Before His Death: ‘Family Should…’
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