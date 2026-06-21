Hema Malini To Priyanka Chopra: 5 Bollywood Actresses Accused Of Breaking Marriages And Faced Years Of Backlash

In the glittery world of Bollywood, the difference between a private love affair and a colossal PR nightmare has always been extremely narrow. Despite the celebration of passionate romantic dramas in films for decades, affairs with married men have always been associated with severe societal condemnation. The society has always aimed its wrath at the women, labelling popular movie stars as ‘home-wreckers’ with a very reductionist and derogatory term.

These female actors have been subjected to ostracization in their professional careers, harsh media trials and online trolls for years without any regard to the culpability of the husbands in the relationship. Several highly successful actresses, from the iconic stars of the bygone era to current superstars of the global arena, have had their artistic accomplishments overshadowed by their controversial relationships.

Hema Malini and the Historic Backlash of Her Low-Profile Conversion

The much-publicized marriage of the Dream Girl Hema Malini with the veteran actor Dharmendra is considered to be one of the most notable and controversial events in the annals of romantic history in the Bollywood industry. In the late 1970s, Hema Malini and Dharmendra came out as the perfect golden couple in the industry, earning huge amounts of money from movies such as “Sholay,” but off-screen Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four kids, including Sunny and Bobby Deol.

As their relationship developed further, they faced an instant backlash from the media and other traditionalist sections of fans. Since the first wife of Dharmendra did not agree to a divorce at all, they decided to take an extreme step in 1980. It is reported that they converted to Islam, traveled to Khandala, and changed their surnames from R. Chakravarty to Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn in order to bypass the Hindu law of monogamy.

Even though they managed to legalize their marriage through personal laws, the social pressure did not disappear overnight. Hema Malini had to endure many public trials as well as professional pressures for a number of years, and she was forced to create an absolutely unbreachable gap between her household and Dharmendra’s first family.

Sridevi and the Relentless Media Trials Over Her Marriage to Boney Kapoor

There are few actresses that have so successfully ruled the Indian Box Office, but for Sridevi, the journey from being a household name to being an ordinary person has seen an unprecedented storm of domestic controversy. In the 1990s, Sridevi was an integral part of the Kapoor family as she starred in numerous films; she finally fell in love with Boney Kapoor, the film producer. At that point, Boney Kapoor was married to his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor; the couple had two kids – Arjun and Anshula Kapoor.

The media backlash on Sridevi began when the stories about their affair and Sridevi’s pregnancy hit the headlines. Media outlets were harsh and cruel as they branded Sridevi a cunning woman that managed to destroy an otherwise happy family. It only got worse after Sridevi married Boney in 1996, and a long estrangement between Boney’s two families followed.

Sridevi had to suffer from years of social isolation and defamation by the general public as well as people in the film industry. After spending many years in the break from films and making a comeback through the award-winning English Vinglish, Sridevi was finally able to prove herself as a cinematic genius once again.

Rani Mukerji and the Corporate Secrecy of Her Path to Yash Raj Films

The 2000s were the era of Rani Mukerji as the undisputed reigning monarch of romance films of the higher order category, being the true face of the big films produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). But when she worked more frequently on series of critically acclaimed films along with the producer-director Aditya Chopra, there arose fierce rumors about an undisclosed relationship that was spreading in trade circles. The husband-wife duo of Aditya Chopra was Payal Khanna, the girl from his high school days and the Chopra family, especially its patriarch Yash Chopra, disliked marriage quarrels a great deal.

It was only after Aditya filed for a very complex divorce from Payal in 2007 that everybody blamed Rani Mukerji for such a decision, considering the former’s alleged involvement in such a relationship with the latter and thus making her target of industry gossip and tabloid attacks as well.

To escape the crushing weight of the domestic media trial, the couple adopted a strategy of absolute public silence, never acknowledging their relationship in interviews. They eventually opted for a highly private, low-key wedding ceremony in Italy in 2014, completely hidden from the media spotlight. Even after years of a stable marriage, Rani continues to face lingering social media scrutiny regarding the initial breakdown of Aditya’s first home.

Shilpa Shetty and the British Tabloid Storm Over Her Alliance with Raj Kundra

Soon after the sensational win that made Shilpa Shetty a member of global pop culture, her life was immediately engulfed by a storm of international scandal regarding relationships. Within weeks of her triumph on Celebrity Big Brother, Shilpa encountered British-Indian entrepreneur Raj Kundra, whom she needed help from in creating her very own perfume range. However, the budding business relationship soon transformed into a romantic one, which then became extremely turbulent after Raj’s estranged wife, Kavita Kundra, went straight to the British media.

Through multiple media appearances, Kavita accused Shilpa Shetty of breaking up her family by seducing her husband only months after she gave birth to her baby daughter. This storm of international media scandal seriously threatened to damage Shilpa’s newly resurrected career.

Shilpa retaliated vigorously with legal claims and media interactions in which she refuted the allegations emphatically and made it clear that Raj had been divorced when they first met. The two got married in grand style at the end of 2009, but the “home wrecker” label would continue to chase her for many years to come, recurring frequently on all digital platforms each time their professional or personal life was questioned publicly.

Priyanka Chopra and the Elite Industry Boycotts of the Don 2 Era

Not even international stars have been exempted from the extreme and very imbalanced backlash against infidelity in the Hindi film industry. In the early 2010s, Priyanka Chopra Jonas found herself caught up in one of Bollywood’s biggest scandals due to the rumours of an alleged intimate relationship between herself and her co-star in “Don 2”, Shah Rukh Khan. Since Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, were the epitome of the most perfect couple in Bollywood, rumours about their separation caused a major stir in the industry.

This particular scandal had severe repercussions that were specifically professional. As compared to other actresses who faced trolling online, Priyanka Chopra Jonas experienced a very quick elite boycott which was led by some of the most influential Bollywood women and wives. The allegations meant that major Bollywood film projects would now keep her at bay.

Instead of letting the carefully calculated industry isolation break her down, Priyanka chose to take a huge gamble by shifting her focus completely from Bollywood films. She switched her allegiance to west management, kicked off her music career and eventually got her big Hollywood break in ABC’s Quantico. Although she managed to become an internationally admired superstar and even built a beautiful life with her husband Nick Jonas, her abrupt departure from the mainstream Hindi film industry serves as a grim reminder of the huge price that women often have to pay in their career because of love.

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