Hema Malini Was Dropped From Her First Film After 4 Days, Then Raj Kapoor Gave Her Sapno Ka Saudagar — Know Full Story

Hema Malini went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable stars, earning the title of Dream Girl. But before her Bollywood debut, the actor experienced a setback that left her shocked and determined to prove herself.

In a 2023 interview with Lehren Retro, Hema recalled how Tamil filmmaker C. V. Sridhar signed her for a film that was expected to feature the late actor Jayalalithaa. At the time, Hema was performing classical dance at events in Chennai, where filmmakers often searched for fresh faces. Sridhar noticed her during one such performance and approached her family about a film role.

Hema agreed to the offer somewhat reluctantly. The filmmaker even decided to rename her Sujata for the project. However, the opportunity did not last long. After four days of shooting, Sridhar dropped her from the film because he reportedly felt she was not good enough for the role. Recalling the rejection, Hema described it as a major shock. “So, when he rejected me, it was shocking, a big jolt,” she said in the interview.

But the experience also changed how she viewed the setback. Rather than allowing the rejection to end her ambitions, she used it as motivation. “He rejected me, how dare he. So, I took it as a challenge and wanted to do my best,” Hema recalled.

How Raj Kapoor Entered Hema Malini’s Story

The rejection did not bring Hema’s film ambitions to an end. Soon afterwards, she received an opportunity in Hindi cinema that would introduce her to a much wider audience. Producer B. Ananthaswami was preparing Sapno Ka Saudagar, a Hindi film starring Raj Kapoor, and was looking for a fresh face to play the female lead. Hema was considered for the role and was called to RK Studios for a screen test.

According to the account detailed in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, Raj Kapoor was present during the screen test. Hema was initially in awe of the veteran actor, but the audition proved to be a defining moment. After watching her perform, Raj Kapoor reportedly declared that she would become the next superstar of Indian cinema. The assessment gave the young actor the encouragement she needed, and she was cast opposite him in Sapno Ka Saudagar.

Released in 1968, the film marked Hema’s Hindi-film debut. Its publicity also helped introduce the name that would become synonymous with her: Dream Girl.

Hema Malini Later Worked With The Director Who Rejected Her

Interestingly, Hema did not allow the earlier rejection to turn into a lasting feud with Sridhar. The actor later worked with the filmmaker in the 1973 Hindi film Gehri Chaal. In her Lehren Retro interview, she said she never brought up the earlier incident when they worked together. She also recalled him as being extremely nice to her, adding that she believed in forgiving and forgetting.

The episode remains an intriguing chapter in Hema’s journey to stardom. A role that initially appeared to be her entry into films ended in rejection after just four days of shooting. Yet, the setback was followed by a screen test with Raj Kapoor and a debut that helped establish her place in Hindi cinema. Hema would go on to build a career spanning decades, starring in films such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dream Girl and Baghban. Her early experience with rejection is a reminder that even a celebrated career can begin with an unexpected disappointment.

ALSO READ: Not ‘A Big Fat Cheque’, But Here’s How Yami Gautam Got Paid For Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2