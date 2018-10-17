Dreamgirl of Bollywood, Hema Malini on Tuesday celebrated her 70th birthday with her close friends and other family members. But what caught the eye was Rekha in a white sari and her vintage red lipstick and sindoor. Rekha and Hema have done quite a lot of movies together and both were amazing and have produced many blockbusters together

Before Hema turned 70, she went out to get blessings from God at Iskcon with her brothers and sisters-in-law, early in the day.

Dreamgirl of Bollywood, Hema Malini on Tuesday celebrated her 70th birthday with her close friends and other family members. But what caught the eye was Rekha in a white sari and her vintage red lipstick and sindoor. Rekha came yesterday at midnight to ring in Hema’s special day.

Rekha and Hema have done quite a lot of movies together and both were amazing and have produced many blockbusters together. The two have weaved magic together on screen in films like Sadiyaan, Apne Apne, Jaan Hatheli Pe, Gol Maal, Jaaneman and Dharmatma among others.

Apart from Rekha, many other celebrities graced the occasion, the legendary Jeetendra, too, arrived at Hema’s residence to celebrate the veteran actor’s birthday. Sonakshi Sinha’s mother Poonam Sinha and her brother Luv Sinha also joined Hema Malini’s family including daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Here are some photos of Hema’s birthday celebration:

