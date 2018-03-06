Henry Cavill‘s apparent death came as a shock to many — including the actor himself. Cavill, 34, took to Instagram on Monday to hilariously debunk rumours that he died on Saturday. In the post, the Justice League star looks concerned in a selfie next to a Wikipedia biography box that lists the date of his death on March 3, 2018. Fans quickly shared their relief in the comments section of the actor’s post.

Fans quickly commented on the post, some saying it was a sigh of relief the actor was still alive while others joked it was Cavill’s “Superman powers” that saved him. “Superman never dies,” one user commented. “Superman Lives!” another fan said. “You look very fresh for a dead man.” “he’s our Superman…he can’t just die like that,” a person wrote. Cavill’s “death date” was taken down by 2 p.m. Monday. It’s unclear when the entry was made.

Henry Cavill was last seen in DC’s Justice League where he played Superman and was the source of all jokes after the editors removed his moustache using CGI and ended up making it look like a babies mouth. The movie performed very badly at the box-office and went from being DC’s hope at revival to a worse performance than ever expected. He will next be seen alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

For those of you who don't believe #HenryCavill's death is a hoax, just watch #JusticeLeague to see them bring him back to life#ProblemSolved pic.twitter.com/vsnIbmR3tK — Michael Chau (@MichaelChauTV) March 5, 2018

No one told #HenryCavill he “died” on March 3rd.

Lmao pic.twitter.com/4nyjgmYNFp — Anthony (@_BrooklynBatman) March 5, 2018

Cavill isn’t the only actor who had to fight off death rumours. Sylvester Stallone shut down rumours in mid-February after reports claimed the 71-year-old actor died. “Please ignore the stupidity,” Stallone tweeted on Feb. 19. “Alive and well and happy and healthy…Still punching!”

