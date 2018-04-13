Bollywood's legendary actress Sridevi has won her first national award for her incredible performance in Mom. After the announcement, Boney, Khushi and Jahnvi Kapoor issued an official statement and said that that they are overjoyed to know that Jury has conferred the Best actor award for her. The statement further added that the actress is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.

After the announcement of late legendary actress Sridevi’s win at the National Awards 2018 for her incredible performance in Mom, the Kapoor family has issued an official statement to express their joy and thank the Hon’ble jury for the honour. The official statement issued on Friday by Boney, Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor read, “We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in ‘MOM’. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a Super Actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom.”

It further added, “Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on. We thank the Government of India, the Hon’ble Jury Members for this honour. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages.” In a conversation with Scroll, Boney Kapoor got emotional while talking about her win and expressed, “I’m too overwhelmed. I wish she was here. It’s her first, so many things come to mind, I wish she was here.”

Helmed by Ravi Udyawar and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Mukesh Talreja, Naresh Agarwal and Gautam Jain, Mom marked Sridevi’s 300th film and her final major film appearance. In the film, the late actor was seen in the role of a stepmother of a rape victim. Bollywood’s Chandni left for the heavenly abode on February 24, 2018 in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

