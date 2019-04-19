Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty are all set to create a buzz with their upcoming film Hera Pheri 3. Reports reveal that the film will show a time leap but this is not finalised yet. Reports also reveal that the director's cap is now given to the director Priyadarshan.

Hera Pheri 3: The third instalment of the hit film Hera Pheri has been creating a buzz in the industry for a long time. Earlier it was reported that Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar took up the responsibilities of Hera Pheri 3 as a director. After which reports revealed that the filmmaker is already working on the script of the film and will soon start with the shoot of the film in the year-end. After a year, reports suggest that Indra Kumar is not a part of the film now and the directorial cap has been given to Priyadarshan, who was initially introduced by the producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

In the film Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will redo their roles of Raju, Shyam and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Reports reveal that the film will take a time-leap. Moreover, the lead actors will portray their real-life ages which have incidentally been a significant factor in the film. The film Hera Pheri 3 will commence from the plot where Phir Hera Pheri ended and interestingly fast-forwards in the present.

The director of the film Priyadarshan revealed in an interview that he is currently busy in the shooting of another project and will start with Hera Pheri 3 after he ends his current project. He is currently doing Malayalam film Marakkar: The Lion of Arabian Sea. It is a historical war film which is based on the battles of Kunjali Marakkars. The film is written by Ani Sasi and is bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas collaborating with Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group.

Further reports also suggested that late filmmaker Neeraj Vohra initially wrote the basic premise of the film. Now, the film’s director Priyadarshan will write the screenplay of the film with his team.

Meanwhile, the lead actor of the film Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Good News with Kareena Chopra and Diljeet Dosanjh. The film will hit the silver screens on September 6, 2019. Lastly, the actor was seen in the superhit film Kesari with Parineeti Chopra and will also feature in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi.

