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Home > Entertainment News > Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar’s Production House Issues Public Notice, Claims Exclusive Rights To Film Amid Ongoing Turmoil

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar’s Production House Issues Public Notice, Claims Exclusive Rights To Film Amid Ongoing Turmoil

The uncertainty surrounding Hera Pheri 3 has taken another dramatic turn. Amid months of casting changes, legal disputes and creative shake-ups, Akshay Kumar's production banner, Cape of Good Films LLP, has issued a public notice asserting that it holds the exclusive worldwide rights to produce and commercially exploit the much-awaited comedy franchise.

Hera Pheri 3 (Photo: X)
Hera Pheri 3 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 16:33 IST

The long-delayed Hera Pheri 3 has once again found itself at the centre of controversy. This time, the development comes in the form of a legal notice issued by Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, which has publicly declared itself the sole and exclusive rights holder of the upcoming film. The notice, published in the July 4 edition of Complete Cinema, was later shared widely on social media by Akshay Kumar fan pages, quickly sparking fresh discussion among moviegoers eagerly awaiting the franchise’s return.

Addressed to distributors, exhibitors, OTT platforms, television broadcasters, advertisers, licensors and other stakeholders across the entertainment industry, the notice states that Cape of Good Films LLP possesses an “irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual and unencumbered licence” to produce, distribute, market and commercially exploit Hera Pheri 3 across all existing and future platforms.

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Production House Warns Against Third-Party Dealings

The legal notice also serves as a caution to anyone claiming ownership or rights over the film. According to the statement, individuals or companies have been advised not to enter into any agreements or negotiations with third parties regarding Hera Pheri 3 without prior written approval from Cape of Good Films LLP.

The notice further warns that any party acting contrary to this declaration would do so at its own risk, adding that the production house reserves the right to pursue all legal remedies available under the law. While the notice does not name any individual or organisation, its timing has raised eyebrows given the series of developments that have surrounded the film over the past year.

A Film Overshadowed By Controversy

Few Bollywood films have generated as many off-screen headlines as Hera Pheri 3. What was initially celebrated as the long-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal soon became mired in uncertainty. The project first witnessed confusion over its cast before Paresh Rawal’s highly publicised exit and subsequent return. More recently, filmmaker Priyadarshan, whose association with the franchise had delighted fans, also stepped away from the project, further fuelling speculation about the film’s future.

Despite the repeated setbacks, neither the makers nor the lead cast have indicated that the project has been shelved.

Why Hera Pheri 3 Matters

Released in 2000, Hera Pheri became one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic comedy films, thanks to the unforgettable chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), cemented the franchise’s cult status, with dialogues and characters continuing to dominate internet memes and pop culture nearly two decades later. The third instalment has therefore become one of Bollywood’s most anticipated sequels. However, years of production delays, creative changes and legal complications have repeatedly pushed the project into the headlines for reasons unrelated to the film itself.

With Cape of Good Films now publicly asserting its exclusive ownership rights, fans will be hoping that the latest legal clarification marks a step towards stability, and that Hera Pheri 3 can finally move beyond controversy and into production.

ALSO READ: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller Jumps Over 20%, Crosses Rs 37 Crore Worldwide|

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Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar’s Production House Issues Public Notice, Claims Exclusive Rights To Film Amid Ongoing Turmoil
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Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar’s Production House Issues Public Notice, Claims Exclusive Rights To Film Amid Ongoing Turmoil

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Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar’s Production House Issues Public Notice, Claims Exclusive Rights To Film Amid Ongoing Turmoil
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Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar’s Production House Issues Public Notice, Claims Exclusive Rights To Film Amid Ongoing Turmoil
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