Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence

The curtain has lifted on one of Bollywood’s most talked-about behind-the-scenes dramas. At the glittering trailer launch of Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar finally addressed the elephant in the room—his much-rumoured fallout with veteran actor Paresh Rawal. Rawal’s shocking exit from Hera Pheri 3—a film fans have waited over a decade for—sparked controversy, confusion, and countless headlines. Amid rising online trolling, Akshay stood firm beside his co-star. “I wouldn’t appreciate that people will use words like foolish for someone this senior,” he declared, silencing the hate with grace.

“This Is Serious”: Akshay Kumar Calls Legal Shots Over Paresh Rawal Rift

With cameras flashing and mics lined up, Akshay Kumar kept his cool but didn’t shy away from hinting at the gravity of the situation. “Whatever the matter is, I don’t think this is the right place. I am not going to talk about it… It’s a very serious matter. It’s a matter which is going to be handled by the court,” he said, turning the reel-life comedy into a real-life legal drama. Yet, he made sure to remind everyone of their 30-year bond. “We are very good friends. He’s a great actor and I really admire him,” Akshay said.

Paresh Rawal Fires Back With Legal Response Over Exit From Hera Pheri 3

The drama didn’t end there. As whispers turned into headlines, Paresh Rawal took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a legal bombshell. “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest,” he posted. Dismissing all rumours of creative differences, Rawal wrote, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences… I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan.”

My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest. Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025

Hera Pheri 3 Caught in Real-Life Plot Twist As Legal Drama Unfolds

What was meant to be the grand reunion of Indian comedy legends has spiraled into a real-life drama. Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan, was set to reunite the beloved trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. However, with Paresh Rawal’s unexpected exit and legal notices now in play, the film’s future hangs in uncertainty. The makers have chosen silence, while fans across the country wait eagerly for clarity. What began as a much-anticipated sequel has taken a dramatic turn. Bollywood’s most iconic comedy franchise now finds itself at the centre of a legal saga no one saw coming.

