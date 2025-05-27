Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence

Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence

Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan, was set to reunite the beloved trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. However, with Paresh Rawal’s unexpected exit and legal notices now in play, the film’s future hangs in uncertainty.

Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence

Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence


The curtain has lifted on one of Bollywood’s most talked-about behind-the-scenes dramas. At the glittering trailer launch of Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar finally addressed the elephant in the room—his much-rumoured fallout with veteran actor Paresh Rawal. Rawal’s shocking exit from Hera Pheri 3—a film fans have waited over a decade for—sparked controversy, confusion, and countless headlines. Amid rising online trolling, Akshay stood firm beside his co-star. “I wouldn’t appreciate that people will use words like foolish for someone this senior,” he declared, silencing the hate with grace.

“This Is Serious”: Akshay Kumar Calls Legal Shots Over Paresh Rawal Rift

With cameras flashing and mics lined up, Akshay Kumar kept his cool but didn’t shy away from hinting at the gravity of the situation. “Whatever the matter is, I don’t think this is the right place. I am not going to talk about it… It’s a very serious matter. It’s a matter which is going to be handled by the court,” he said, turning the reel-life comedy into a real-life legal drama. Yet, he made sure to remind everyone of their 30-year bond. “We are very good friends. He’s a great actor and I really admire him,” Akshay said.

Paresh Rawal Fires Back With Legal Response Over Exit From Hera Pheri 3

The drama didn’t end there. As whispers turned into headlines, Paresh Rawal took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a legal bombshell. “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest,” he posted. Dismissing all rumours of creative differences, Rawal wrote, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences… I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan.”

Hera Pheri 3 Caught in Real-Life Plot Twist As Legal Drama Unfolds

What was meant to be the grand reunion of Indian comedy legends has spiraled into a real-life drama. Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan, was set to reunite the beloved trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. However, with Paresh Rawal’s unexpected exit and legal notices now in play, the film’s future hangs in uncertainty. The makers have chosen silence, while fans across the country wait eagerly for clarity. What began as a much-anticipated sequel has taken a dramatic turn. Bollywood’s most iconic comedy franchise now finds itself at the centre of a legal saga no one saw coming.

Also Read: Sun Damage Is Sneaky—Here’s Why Dermatologists Say SPF Is A Must

 

Filed under

akshay kumar Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal Phir Hera Pheri

newsx

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter
newsx

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?
newsx

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour
Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India
newsx

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance
newsx

Bangladesh Police Seizes 20,300 Uniforms Manufactured Allegedly For Kuki-Chin National Front
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance

Entertainment

Housefull 5 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar’s Film Gives Away Nothing, Borrows From Past 4 Movies

Housefull 5 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar’s Film Gives Away Nothing, Borrows From Past 4 Movies

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Lifestyle

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer