Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya wedding: Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya are all set for their wedding which will be held on February 15 at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The wedding festivities will be held in Hyderabad itself and the wedding reception will be in Mumbai. The pre-wedding shoot has also showcased the excitement level of Mohan's family as this will be the first wedding. Reports say that Harshdeep Kaur will also perform in one of the festivities, detail inside.

Singer Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya are all ready to tie knots this valentines day February 14 and 15. Currently, the pre-wedding shoot of Neeti Mohan has captured a million hearts on social media. By setting a new trend, the singer has opted for her girl gang that includes her three sisters, ditching her would be husband Nihaar Pandya. It seems that the excitement of the wedding is at its peak after the photos from the shoot have gone viral as it will be the first wedding in Mohan’s house. According to the reports, February 14, just a day before the wedding, the Mehendi ceremony will be there, post to which the lovely pair will organize a combined sangeet ceremony on the same day. The wedding, as well as all the pre-wedding ceremonies, will be held in Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

It is also said, that the venue is the same where Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan got married. The best part about the wedding festivities is, popular singer Harshdeep Kaur will be performing in a function. The same singer also performed in Deepika and Ranveer wedding as well. It is also said that the couple Neeti and Nihaar will also host a reception post-wedding in Mumbai. Some time back, Neeti with her sister Shakti and Mukti were invited as a guest in Kapil Sharma show. The couple opened up about their relationship and their first formal meeting in the show. It seems both of them are much excited to start their new chapter of life together. We wish the couple good luck for the wedding.

