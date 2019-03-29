Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar leaves no stone unturned when it comes to achieving anything. Following the same path as he did in his film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013, the actor is currently preparing himself to get the desired look of a boxer in his upcoming film Toofan. The hardworking actor is following a particular diet plan as well as workout routine so as to get into the shape of an athlete.

Farhan Akhtar is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry. His phenomenal acting skills and honesty towards his work is something which makes him different from other actors in the industry. After astonishing everyone with his physique in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag of 2013, it seems that the actor is again set to create a buzz by following the same path, as before, for his upcoming film Toofan. Farhan will be portraying the role of a boxer in the film. Reports suggested that the hardworking actor is leaving no stone unturned to get the required look and physique for the character in the film. In order to fulfill the requirements, the actor is following a strict diet as well as a workout plan. Reports revealed that Farhan’s hard work is well visible as his physical measurements are getting better with each passing week.

Some days back, the actor was on a holiday, reports revealed that he followed the same diet and workout plan on the vacation also which shows his dedication towards his work. Not just the physique, the actor is also working hard to learn the techniques of a boxer and is going through various training sessions.

Talking about his work front, the actor last produced Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film impressed the fans as well as the critics and broke many records at the box office. Farhan will next be seen on-screens opposite Priyanka Chopra in the film The Sky Is Pink, which will hit the silver screens October 11, 2019. The film also features Dangal actor Zaira Wasim.

The Sky Is Pink narrates the story of a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. In the film Priyanka portrays the role of Aisha’s mother, Aditi and Farhan plays the role of Aisha’s father Niren. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra.

