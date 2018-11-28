Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designs stood out in the much celebrated Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding, shared a snippet of how both Ranveer and Deepika's wedding attire was made. Glimpses from behind-the-scenes- which showed how beautifully both Deepika's lehenga was designed, hand-stitched and embroidered with intricate precision.

Pictures from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dream wedding left an ineradicable impression on our minds. With absolutely lovely expressions that exude candour the duo’s Konkani and Sindhi nuptials simply won our hearts and drew the fact home that they share a close bond with the respective families. Deepika looked like a million bucks in her traditional red lehenga that dazzled and Ranveer who is rather notorious for his unconventional fashion choices also came around and dressed like a perfect groom for his lady.

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designs stood out in the much celebrated DeepVeer wedding, shared a snippet of how both Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding ensemble was made. Glimpses from behind-the-scenes- which showed how beautifully both Deepika’s lehenga was designed, hand-stitched and embroidered with intricate precision. Similarly, the snippet shared by Sabyasachi with regard to the groom, golden button were seen getting handstitched to Ranveer’s Sherwani and the intricately stitched dupatta with golden work which exemplify the designer’s love for the revival of Indian fashion. With rich hues in monotone, decadent and yet simple attires, Sabyasachi’s designs for Deepika and Ranveer will surely give couples some outfit goals.

After a fairytale wedding in Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy which had ruled headlines for days altogether, on November 14 and 15, the couple returned to India on November 18. No other soul than the family and close friends were invited for the holy nuptials held in an intimate ceremony. The couple then held a reception at Bangalore on November 21 for their acquaintances, the couple is all set to host a lavish reception at the Grand Hyatt hotel today for Ranveer’s side of the family. The couple will host another dinner for their industry friends on December 1 which will see who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.

