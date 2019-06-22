Bollywood star Salman Khan is counted amongst the most hardworking stars who leave no stone unturned to impress fans with his interesting storylines. After Bharat, the actor has already begun preparing for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Bollywood star Salman Khan is among the top rated stars who master the talent of excelling in the very field. Rather it is his phenomenal acting in his film to his workout videos with some twists, the actor always manages to conquer the heart of her fans. Salman Khan last appeared with Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Though the film performed well at the box office, it somehow failed to impress the fans. After Bharat, Salman Khan is all set for his next film which is the third installment Dabangg franchise.

Bollywood actors leave no stone unturned to order to get into the skin of the character they play on-screen. Starting from playing intense roles to undergoing physical transformations, the actors need to work really hard on their body to match up with the requirements of the roles. For last some sequences in Bharat, Salman Khan had to gain some weight for his salt and pepper look and now for Dabangg 3 as the film captures some flashbacks, the actor has to lose some weight. After which, the actor will again have to gain to appear in the role of a cop.

Reports reveal that Salman Khan is shedding out all the weight he had put on for Bharat. He now requires a leaner look for portraying the role of a young boy in the film. Talking about the flashback portions, Chulbul is a boy of 20’s who works hard to become a cop.

After completing the shoot of Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha, the actor will them commence with the work of his next film Inshallah which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be sharing screens for the first time with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. The shoot of the film will soon begin in Florida. Reports reveal that Sanjay Leela Bhansali with his team is currently in Florida looking for beautiful locations for the shoot.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App