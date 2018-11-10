Priyanka Chopra's latest airport look: Priyanka Chopra in her latest airport look is surely looking too hot to handle. Though the look was fabulous, what remains a mystery was the price of the outfit. Her simple yet classy look priced at Rs 202,034. The plaid jacket cost nearly Rs 77,676, while her trousers were around Rs 45,008.

To add more class to the look, she added peep-top heels and black rectangular glasses, which completed her look

Priyanka Chopra’s latest airport look: Priyanka Chopra Instagram post: Days after celebrating Diwali with her friends and family and a lavish bachelorette in Amsterdam was spotted at an airport. Her pictures were shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Though the look was fabulous, what remains a mystery was the price of the outfit. Her simple yet classy look priced at Rs 202,034, as reported by Times Now.

The plaid jacket cost nearly Rs 77,676, while her trousers were around Rs 45,008. The most expensive was her Saint Laurent’s black Loulou monogram bag which cost around Rs 202,034. Her look was simple yet elegant. To add more class to the look, she added peep-top heels and black rectangular glasses, which completed her look.

Besides her super-stylish looks, the diva has been hogging headlines since she disclosed her relationship with Nick Jonas. Following that, the couple has disclosed that they are going to get hitched soon.

Social media has been bombarded with Priyanka’s bachelorette and bridal shower photos, perhaps in the history of Bollywood weddings her crazy bachelorette, where her girlfriends wore high-heels with night-wear, will be remembered.

On the work front, the diva is currently working on her forthcoming coming Hindi film, titled The Sky Is Pink, which is being helmed by Shonali Bose, with a stellar cast-Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasin.

