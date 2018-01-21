Katrina Kaif has finally spoken up on the speculations that suggest that she has a shorter role than Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs Of Hindostan. The actress has said that she is happy with her part in the film and people should stop creating a drama over it. she added that she enjoyed shooting for the movie. Earlier, Aamir had said that Katrina has a short but important role in the film .

Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif has broken her silence on the speculations that suggest that she has a shorter role than Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs Of Hindostan. The actress told DNA in an interview that whether she has a lead role, or not does not make a difference and media should not create a big fuss over it. “All this doesn’t matter. Let’s stop trying to find ways to create some sort of drama when there’s none. Everyone in the film is more than happy to be part of a project like this — whether it’s Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima or me,” she said.

Katrina, who is currently basking in the glory of the success of Tiger Zinda Hai added that she had a great time shooting for the movie with her co-stars. “All of us are excited and working together. It’s Aamir and Victor’s film and whatever information they want to reveal, at whatever time they feel is correct, I leave it to them. It’s entirely their call and that’s how the production house works. It’s too monotonous for me to try and add to the drama,” Kaif said.

Earlier there were reports that Katrina was unhappy with Aamir for saying in an interview that she did not have much of a part to play in Thugs Of Hindostan. “She is also there but you know in all fairness I don’t know if I can call it a lead role. I mean she has got two songs out of three. So, in that sense she has got an important part. The story is about this girl played by Fatima. She is playing the central role,” Aamir had told an entertainment portal earlier. Well, we hope Katrina’s statement clears the air surrounding the movie.