Divya Bharati, another such actress and her resemblance with Sridevi was something that made her extremely famous at the beginning of her career

The sudden demise of legendary actress Sridevi has shocked the entire country. The actress was not an only a popular face in Hindi cinema but was also a popular face of Telugu film Industry. The sudden death of Sridevi has reminded of another Bollywood actress who had an early death. Divya Bharati, another such actress and her resemblance with Sridevi was something that made her extremely famous at the beginning of her career. Only 2 years in Bollywood, Divya Bharati was able to make her mark on the Hindi film industry’. She was talented and hard-working and being compared to Sridevi was always a compliment to her.

During an interview, when compared to Sridevi she seemed concerned by the comparison. She replied, “I was thrilled. I said ‘Wow! What a compliment to look so beautiful and good!” She further added that the actress is better than her as she has got the pimpled face, which the make-up has concealed. She also revealed the fact that she had met Sridevi for once. She said that she is too good. She is tall and good looking. During their meeting for the first time, they did not have any conversation but only exchanged smiles. At the age of 19, Divya died under mysterious circumstances.

You can check Divya’s interview here:

On the other hand, Sridevi died at the age of 54 and was in UAE after attending a wedding in the family. The arrangements to bring her body back has been done by her family. The actress was survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. The death of legendary Indian actress Sridevi has left the entire country shocked. The entire family industry is still trying to get over the shock that the actress has left the mortal world.

