Sonakshi Sinha recalled her deep see diving days and missing it badly. She revealed that she wanted to go for sea diving once this coronavirus crisis got over. Sonakshi Sinha wrote on her Instagram and said she is happy that she received love for this video and she was happy that people loved it. She was gladly sharing the video with her fans.

Sonakshi Sinha has been under criticism for her opinions for a few months and but her fans always adore her for being a unique personality. Sonakshi Sinha has also got trolled for her least knowledge about Ramayana and Mahabharat in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Now after the come back of the popular television series Ramayana and Mahabharat on DD National and DD Bharti netizens started trolling her to watch the show. But at the same time, her fans are adoring her pictures and complimenting her for being so nice and cool.

Sonakshi Sinha has recently shared a lot of things about her in the live chat. Her fans asked her a lot of questions about her films and also asked about her personal life. She shared what she is doing in quarantine. Netizens also asked about her plans regarding marriage. She said that she is thinking about it but still nothing is going on, her fans enjoyed the live chat and gave many suggestions to her. Sonakshi Sinha was last Sinha seen in Bollywood blockbuster Mission Mangal, in the film, she played a vital role and received appreciation for performing a different role with a glance.

