Singham actor Ajay Devgn was recently announced as the winner of the Answer of the season for his honest answer on Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan season 6 and won Audi A5 Sportback, while the keys of the car were handed over yesterday. Talking about the rapid-fire, Karan asked about one of his superstition to which Ajay replied in a crazy yet honest way, have a look.

Koffee with Karan is one of the shows which is best known for the candid responses and crazy answers from celebrities who are invited as guests. Recently, the show came into limelight for the sexist comments made by Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul. The best thing which is well appreciated about the show is its rapid-fire round conducted by the host Karan Johar himself. Talking about the last seasons, celebrities who are invited in the show give crazy and honest answers to the various questions asked by Karan. The current year proved to be a beneficial year as the stakes went high when the host declared the winner of the Answer of the Season (AOTS), who will win an Audi A5 sports back.

As per reports, Singham star Ajay Devgn was announced to be the winner for his honest answers in the rapid fire round. Karan asked him about one of his superstition on which he is guilty, to which he replied that he thought that all his film starting from K would be successful, till the time, the actor worked in Kaal. Going in detail, Kaal came up in 2005 which was produced by Karan Johar. Talking about the filmmaker’s movies, all most all films that started with the letter K like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho proved to be major hits but unfortunately, Kaal could not do wonders at the box office. Good news for Ajay Devgn’s fans, the actor will next be seen the movie Total Dhamaal opposite Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor and others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More