Ronit Roy has made a totally different impression on his fans. He has done phenomenal roles in many films and television. He has basically started his career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Minihir on television. Till then he did not take a leap and give back to back shows. But for a few years, he is not interested in doing the television shows.

He has last appeared in Adalat which grabs the huge attention but after that, he did a cameo in Shakti and got disappeared from the television. Ronit Roy has been seen in the web series Hostages which also went to the huge audience and people even appreciated it. Now the question is if Mr Bajaj is done with television? In a recent interview, Ronit Roy talked on his television career and said that he has taken a pledge not to be back on television until he feels to be back.

According to him, television is not growing and following the same pattern and he will not be back until he will feel the change that he wants. At times he doesn’t feel like he is growing or upgrading himself by performing those roles and there is less satisfaction in performing such characters. It totally disheartens him that what he wants to do it not coming on television content. Ronit Roy wants the change in TV shows that also upgrade the level of people who are watching it. The repetition of the shows is not the thing he is liking at all.

Well, talking about Ronit Roy, he has performed some extravagant roles like Mihir in his first show that is also an unforgettable character to many. He has done Mr Bajaj’s character in Shweta Tiwary’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which is itself a unique role for that time. He also garnered attention for his character Bhishm in Mahabharat. Although it did not perform much. Hostages’ Ronit Roy is the actual come back what he wants on the television as well. So here is the big reason why Ronit Roy took the pledge to stay out of it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jusg6wUVxM8

