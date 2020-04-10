Splitsvilla season 12 fame Piyush Sharma rejected the proposal for Shehnaaz Gill's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He wanted to try something new and Shehnaaz Gill is not at all the reason for yes or no.

Splitsvilla season 12 fame Piyush Sharma rejected the proposal for Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Earlier people were assuming many things why he did not want to be part of the reality show. If he does not want to do the reality shows. People have also made an assumption that he might not be getting into the dating show because he is sharing a serious relationship with his Splitsvilla partner Arshiya Khan.

Although he did not say anything about it. But people were so sure because we have seen their bonding during splits villa. Piyush left everything when Arshiya gets into the show again. Piyush and Arshiya a number of times convey their love for each other. But in a recent interview, he unveiled the reason for his rejection. Piyush Sharma said that he doesn’t want to do a dating shoe again, he has done a reality show which was based on the same concept.

He said that he made his entry with such a genre itself and now he is not interested in the same style show. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is also a dating show, it would not let him learn something new and he did not want to get engaged with the same thing. He wanted to try something new and Shehnaaz Gill is not at all the reason for yes or no.

He was just going as per his feeling. He did not say anything about Arshiya. Well, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show ended in between due to the coronavirus lockdown.

