Boney Kapoor and the family bid an emotional goodbye to Sridevi on Thursday by immersing the remaining part of her ashes in Haridwar

Boney Kapoor and the family bid an emotional goodbye to Sridevi on Thursday by immersing the remaining part of her ashes in Haridwar. The ritual came as a little bit of surprise as last week a part of the late actress’ ashes was immersed in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. However, now more clarity has emerged over the matter as to why the ritual was performed twice.

As per the reports, in the year 1993, Sridevi had shot for a film in Haridwar and vowed to return to the city. However, her wishes could not be fulfilled in her lifetime as she passed away at an early age. The family tried to fulfill her wish in its own way by taking her ashes to the holy city. Boney Kapoor was accompanied by the Kapoor family priests, his brother Anil Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Shiv Kumar Paliwal and Manish Jaiswal during the rituals at the VVIP Ghat in Haridwar. Boney looked full of sorrow during the ritual and broke down.

Cinema lovers across the country were left stunned when the woke up to the news of the untimely death of the 54-year-old actress on February 25. Sridevi was in Dubai for attending Mohit Marwah’s wedding and her body was found by husband Boney Kapoor lying in a bathtub. After failing to revive her, Kapoor informed the police and she was rushed to the hospital, but was declared ‘brought dead’.

The actress, who starred in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies made her Bollywood debut with Solva Sawan in the year 1978. However, the film was not a big success and she rose to fame only five years later with Himmatwala.Sridevi’s other popular movies include Mawaali, Mr India, Tohfa, Lamhe, Chaalbaaz etc.

