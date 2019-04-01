Baaghi 3 actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is one of the most loved actors of the Bollywood industry is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Saaho opposite Baahubali star Prabhas. The diva has a fan following of 28 million and will soon be a part of 30 million club! Take a look at some of her photos inside.

One of the most loved celebrities, Shraddha Kapoor was showered with love and appreciation by an airport security officer stating her humble behavior. Recently an anonymous airport security officer conducted an Ask me anything session on Reddit and made some interesting revelations about Shraddha Kapoor.

The officer who was all praises for Shraddha Kapoor shared- Really, really kind sweet and no tantrums at all. Her mother gives her Jalebis every week from what I remember. She shared them with us and insisted we eat them. Our team is full of girls so she chatted with us for a couple of minutes, she was very sweet, obliged to selfies happily. Even called my colleague’s sister because she was a big fan while going from one terminal to another.

Shraddha who is a regular at airports as she is busy juggling multiple shoots at a time. Last month, Shraddha had a working birthday as she ringed in her day in a flight from London to Mumbai, post which she headed directly to the sets of Chhichhore. The actress is simultaneously juggling the shoot of Saaho in Hyderabad and will soon begin her prep for Baaghi 3 which marks her return to the franchise.

After impressing the audience with her exemplary dancing skills, Shraddha Kapoor is shooting for Street Dancer. The elegant and graceful actress adds charm to her moves with her vibrant personality.

On the work front, the busy actress has Saaho, Chhichhore, Street Dancer, as well as Baaghi 3 on her platter and is seen hopping from one set to another succumbing to her work commitments. The Stree actor rose to fame with the box office hit Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor and became a social media sensation with more than 28 million followers on Instagram.

The diva Shraddha Kapoor started her acting career with Teen Patti in 2010. She played the role of Aparna Khanna but didn’t bag recognition until Aashiqui 2 and since then she started becoming a social media sensation with millions of followers on Instagram. After the film, she has featured in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Haider, Ungli, ABCD 2, Baaghi, A flying Jaat, and many other such movies.

