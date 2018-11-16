After a period of break in career, Kapil Sharma is back with the same enthusiasm. Other than gearing up for his comeback, he is also prepping up for his wedding. Yes! Treating fans with two good news at a time, Kapil has been hogging headlines these days.

Since the time Kapil lost the limelight for his actions, he has been struggling in the industry. But now, he will again catch up speed with his ladylove Ginni. Kapil Sharma has been dating Ginni Chathrath for a long time now and finally, they have decided to tie knots. The happy wedding of our comedy king will take place on December 12. According to some of the reports, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will be hosting a reception in Amritsar, after two days of marriage i.e. December 14.

According to what we hear, the grand wedding will happen in Ginni’s hometown Phagwara. After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, these two lovebirds will be taking the wedding vows. Even though Kapil has been quite open about his issues and past, he did not own up to his love affair initially. But recently, he posted a photo of them together and said that he will not say that Ginni is her better half but she completes him. He went on confessing his love on social media saying “I Love you, Ginni’. Asking his fans to welcome her, he told everyone how crazily in love he has fallen.

As per a report, the celebration will start with a Mata Ka Jagran organised at Kapil Sharma’s sister’s house. This Jagran will be hosted on December 10. On the next day, a grand mehendi and sangeet ceremony at Ginni’s house will be organised. The big fat Punjabi wedding will take place at a five-star hotel that has already been booked. And further, the ceremonies will end with a grandeur reception in Amritsar which will also be organised in a five-star hotel. Kapil might also host a reception for friends and celebrities in Mumbai.

