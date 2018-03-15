Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar's much-awaited historical drama Panipat, which features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is based on the third battle of Panipat in which Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of Sadashivrao’s second wife Parvatibai while Arjun Kapoor will be essaying the role of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau.

Ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar’s upcoming historical drama Panipat, which features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, is surely one of the most anticipated Bollywood films The first teaser poster of the periodic drama was released on Wednesday and fans are extremely excited to see Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon share screen space for the first time. Although no details about the film were released along with the poster except for the star cast, we get you all the details about the much-awaited war drama.

According to reports from a leading daily, Sanjay Dutt will be portraying the role of Ahmad Shah Durrani while Arjun Kapoor will be essaying the role of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat. The third battle of Panipat was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Durrani, supported by two Indian allies – the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Sanjay Dutt. Arjun Kapoor. Kriti Sanon… Teaser poster of Ashutosh Gowariker's new historical #Panipat… Produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar… 6 Dec 2019 release… #PanipatTeaserPoster pic.twitter.com/ZDQZnR7FsC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2018

Kriti Sanon, who will be working with Ashutosh Gowarikar for the first time, will be essaying the role of Sadashivrao’s second wife Parvatibai who was a constant support to Sadashivrao during the war. The tagline of the movie reads—‘The great betrayal.’ Ashutosh Gowariker is known for making historical films like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Mohenjo Daro, among others. Panipat will mark Ashutosh Gowarikar’s first ever collaboration with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Panipat is slated to release on December 4, 2019.

