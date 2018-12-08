Kareena Kapoor Khan photos: The bold and stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with another beautiful look. The diva was lately seen in a flurry classy sea-green gown. For this outfit, Kareena opted smokey eyes and blood-red lipstick. Her heavy curls rocked the outfit even more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan photos: The Queen of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with another beautiful look which will clearly make your weekend! From polka dot sarees to following the latest gym trends, Kareena has always managed to keep her glamorous avatar alive. This time, the diva was seen in a flurry classy sea-green gown. For this outfit, Kareena opted smokey eyes and blood-red lipstick. Her heavy curls rocked the outfit even more.

Besides the gym look, Kareena has always killed many hearts by her gracious choice of gowns. Lately, she was seen in a dark green shimmery gown at DeepVeer’s reception. This Bollywood diva is quite particular about her wardrobe and looks. Recently, at Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan show, hubby Saif revealed that Kareena becomes really attentive and sharp the moment she sees camera/media persons around. Her neverending confidence is always visible on her face and also in her photographs.

In this below photo Bebo is seen killing many hearts in this beautiful bodycon black gown. She kept her hair open with soft curls in the end. Black just got better! Thanks to Bebo!

