Actor Divyanka Tripathi with husband Vivek Dahiya always garners love from their fans, as their bonding is the reason for that. Recently the duo spilled all the beans related to their relationship

In a recent online interview with actress Divyanka Tripathi with her hubby Vivek Dahiya, where she spilled all the beans related to them. In the session of interesting questions and answers, Divyanka was asked about is she is a bathroom singer? To which she laughed upon and said, she sings almost from every corner of the home.

Another question was asked, does the couple grooves to any beat during leisure time, hiding her face in palms she said, yes people can check their Instagram for that. Earlier also, in an interview, Vivek revealed the reason for not having a beard, to which he said, don’t want Divyanak to get itchy skin when he wants to kiss her. That’s cute

Meanwhile, talking about their bit in spreading awareness related to the virus, Vivek a and Divyanka is leavening no stone unturned related to it, as though their Instagram post they urging people to stay home. Recently Vivek wrote a long note over those who are currently spreading negativity in the time of coronavirus crisis.

In the letter he said, people should focus on one goal that is positivity as front line workers are risking their lives for the nation. So, utilize the social media platform for good. He even talked about the talk going on about banning TIK TOK to which he said, one is consumer and other is supplier, which means the people are interconnected to each other, so thinking in that way doesn’t solve the problem rather united and face the problem together.

