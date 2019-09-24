Ayushmann Khurana's Dream Girl is doing good at the box office and have set the bar for the films which released on the nearby dates like Prassthanam, Kaappaan, and Rambo Last Blood.

Ayushmann Khurana’s Dream Girl has given a tough competition to the films which released on the same or nearby dates to the film Dream Girl. Prassthanam, Kaappaan, Rambo: Last Blood is facing a stiff time because of Dream Girl as the film is doing great on box office and audience have fallen for it after watching the film.

Dream Girl was a romantic comedy-drama film which was directed by Raaj Shandilya and stars Ayushmann Khurana, Nushrat Bharucha in it but the fun fact about the film was that the dream girl this time is not the girl but a guy, the role which is played by none other than Ayushmann Khurana. The film released on September 13, 2019, and is making records in the box-office. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Nachiket Pantvaidya and has amazing songs in the film which is directed by Meet Bros.

Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam is an action drama film which was released on September 20, 2019, and still not catching the pace of Dream Girl as the film had a number of legendary actors but was not up reaching film, the film was directed by Deva Katta and is a remake of Tamil film by the same name.

Kaappaan, the action-packed film also released on September 201, 2019 and was based on the story of special protection group, the film was directed by K.V. Anand and held the budget of 75 crores.

The Hollywood film is also not on the pace of Dreamgirl, the film Rambo: Last Blood was also released on September 20, 2019, and was directed by Adrian Grunberg. The film held the story of the Vietnam war, the veteran John Rambo was trying to find peace by raising horses. The film couldn’t find peace in India as it did not do well here.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App