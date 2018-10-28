Bhojpuri diva and Dayan Ki Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas recently shared a post on her Instagram handle and it seems that the on-screen rivals share a very sweet chemistry off screen. It was just yesterday when the women across India were busy celebrating Karwa Chauth, and like most of the other women, Antara celebrated the day with co-actor Ritu Chaudhry Seth.

Bhojpuri diva and Dayan Ki Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas recently shared a post on her Instagram handle and it seems that the on-screen rivals share a very sweet chemistry off screen. It was just yesterday when the women across India were busy celebrating Karwa Chauth, and like most of the other women, Antara celebrated the day with co-actor Ritu Chaudhry Seth. Dressed in all red and pink, both of them look graceful together. Also, there is no denying to the fact that the way they are performing the rituals is just adorable.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, we can see two of the ladies performing the rituals together. They can be seen exchanging their Thalis and performing the puja. It has not been long since the actor shared the pictures on Instagram and it has already garnered over 33, 120 likes on Instagram. The comment section is flooding up with the compliments for the ladies. Donning a pink Anarkali kurta, Monalisa looks just adorable while in a pink suit Ritu looks gorgeous. Here’s take a look at the stunning picture of the duo:

Besides this, the Bhojpuri diva has shared some other pictures while performing the other customs of the day. Here are some of the other photos that Monalisa aka Antara has shared on Instagram handle:

