Well, everybody knows Hrithik Roshan is a heartthrob. The amazing dancer and actor known as the Greek God of Bollywood was recently left embarrassed. And it’s because of none other than stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh’s masturbation manual for women video that took the internet on storm. Sumikhi in the one minute slip is seen explaining how women should please themselves. She was heard saying, “Ghar jaana aaj, thodi sexy music lagana, darwaza bandh kar dena aur apne do haathon ko saaf karna pehle, because hygiene first. Phir Hrithik Roshan ka naam leke bas..”

When asked if he had watched the video or not. Bang Bang actor took to his official Twitter account and responded to the Twitter user by saying that yes, he has watched the video which was embarrassing but flattering and complimentary at the same time.

Yes ,I have. It is almost embarrassing but at the same time very flattering n complimentary. An honest admission. 🙂 https://t.co/slvSKkAga6 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 14, 2018

Amazed with Hrithik Roshan’s reaction to the video, Sumukhi Suresh took to her Twitter account and wrote, “I did not think it would reach him gais.”

I did not think it would reach him gais… https://t.co/rwU4CSVds5 — Sumukhi Suresh (@sumukhisuresh) August 14, 2018

