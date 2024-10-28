Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

The emotional weight of that moment paid off; 'John Wick' (2014) went on to gross over USD 86 million globally, with the franchise surpassing the USD 1 billion mark with 'John Wick: Chapter 4', as per Deadline.

Here's How John Wick's Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

In a recent retrospective celebrating the 10th anniversary of ‘John Wick’, producers David Leitch and Chad Stahelski shared some fascinating insights about a pivotal moment in the film.

It’s hard to picture the iconic assassin ending his story on a happy note, especially after the emotional devastation brought on by the death of his puppy.

Reeves, known for his passionate dedication to his roles, played a crucial part in ensuring this heart-wrenching scene made it to the final cut, as per Deadline.
Leitch recounted the initial resistance they faced, revealing, “We were told, ‘It’s bad luck. It’s bad juju. It’s Old Yeller; you can’t do this!’ No one will want to see this on-screen; you’re going to alienate the audience.”

He argued, “We’re going to execute people at close range; killing the dog is one thing, but what about the brutal massacre of all these human beings? Are they going to be able to accept that?”

Their commitment to crafting a true genre film guided their decision-making, as per Deadline. In the film, Reeves portrays John Wick, a retired assassin whose life takes a tragic turn when thugs steal his beloved car and kill the puppy gifted to him by his late wife.

This brutal act sets Wick on a relentless quest for vengeance against the very criminal world he once left behind.

Stahelski added, “Dave and I were very in sync on how we were going to shoot the scene. We were going to use a baby lens; John gets hit hard in the head, so it’s going to be dream-like; the dog death happens off-camera, and all you are going to see in the aftermath is this trail of blood making it look like the puppy tried to crawl to him,” as per Deadline.

Recalling the day of the shoot, Stahelski described a vulnerable moment where Reeves acted with a stuffed dog, embodying his character’s grief.
“He’s all beat up. He looks awful in his pajamas. Everyone behind the monitors must have thought, ‘Okay, this is the worst idea; these first-time directors are done,'” Stahelski said.

Despite calls for an alternate ending where the puppy survives, Reeves firmly supported the original vision. “Keanu stood up for us,” Stahelski noted, “and eventually, they just felt, ‘F– it, let’s see what these guys can do.'”

The emotional weight of that moment paid off; ‘John Wick’ (2014) went on to gross over USD 86 million globally, with the franchise surpassing the USD 1 billion mark with ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, as per Deadline.

The saga is far from over, with the upcoming film ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’, featuring Ana de Armas, set to hit theatres on June 6, 2025. Additionally, Donnie Yen will reprise his role as the skilled assassin Caine in a new Lionsgate film, while a prequel anime project is also underway.

Fans can also look forward to the limited series ‘The Continental’ and the sequel series ‘John Wick: Under the High Table’ in development.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood john wick keanu reeves Trending news
Advertisement

