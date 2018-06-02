Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Friday uploaded a cryptic photo on her official Instagram account. The quote that reads, "I will believe it when I see it or I will see it when believe it" is speculated to be Katrina's take on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship. Earlier this week, Ranbir had admitted that he is dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt and added that it is really new right now.

Speaking about his relationship with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir told the leading daily, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Earlier, when Alia was asked if Ranbir is bothered by the link-up rumours, she stated, “I haven’t asked Ranbir. I don’t know how he feels about those rumours. He won’t feel anything as he will be exactly like me (smiles). But there is nothing to feel. There’s no need to clarify or deny anything. He is a very good human being, and I am very fortunate to be around him at this point in my life.” On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in upcoming films like Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh, Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. While Ranbir is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated film ‘Sanju’ based on the life of Sanjay Dutt.

