Mandana Karimi photos: Former Big Boss contestant and actress Mandana Karimi shared some really cute photos on her offcial Instagram page. In the photos, the hottie was seen having a gala time with her dogs. The photographs had a touch of Christmas vibes as Mandana was seen in a red coloured sweater which had various prints on it while her super cute dogs wore the Santa horn caps.

The photographs were too cute to avoid. Many stars lately have been posting about Christmas and their party bash. Lately, it was Sanjay Kapoor who shared a photo with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and many others in which the stars were seen having a gala time ahead of Christmas.

The above post is really poignant, which possibly should be read by many women and men around the world. The beauty here describes her quest to achieve the best in life.

Her massive transformation after 15 years is surely a motivation for many of us as we similarly aspire to do great things in life.

