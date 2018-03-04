Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui commenced his prep for his upcoming film Thackeray by seeking the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray and meeting current Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray with politician turned writer Sanjay Raut. Helmed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray traces the magnificent journey of late founder-president of Shiv Sena - Balasaheb Thackeray.

Known to charm the audience with his unconventional roles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to essay the magnificent journey of the real king of Mumbai, late founder-president of Shiv Sena- Balasaheb Thackeray. Taking the social media with a sweet surprise, Nawazuddin shared a photo with the frame of the leader, current Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and politician turned writer Sanjay Raut to announce that he has started prepping for his next. “The prep work starts from the right place and with the right people @ Matoshree. It was pleasure meeting Shri Uddhav Ji Thackeray, Shri Sanjay Ji Raut, Aditya Thackeray and the blessings of Shri Balasaheb Thackeray.”

Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film will chronicle many aspects and incidents that happened in Bal Thackeray’s life including the 1993 Mumbai Riots. Talking about the film, Sanjay Raut had earlier said, “Like the way the film ‘Gandhi’ reached out to the global audience and received an Oscar, I want the global audience to know about Bal saab through the film ‘Thackeray’ that can get Oscar nominations. So I wish on January 23, 2019, the film should not only release in India but also worldwide.”

“A man like Bal Sahab Thackeray does not come in every generation. He was my childhood idol. I became a journalist seeing him, I joined politics by his inspiration and today I am making a film for him. I want the coming generation of the world should know and get inspiration from his life, his struggle, his political ideology,” he further added. On the day of the film’s teaser launch, Nawazuddin had earlier said, “It’s an important day for me today as the teaser of the film is launched. I have got the opportunity to play the role of great personality like him, I think any actor would have agreed to play his role.”

