Roadies fame Raghu Ram, who announced his relationship with Natalie Di Luccio on March 27th, has revealed that his ex wife Sugandha Garg was the first one to know about Natalie from him. He further added that Sugandha had said that if she had to pick a girl for Raghu, it would be Natalie. Raghu and Natalie have completed one year of togetherness and have previously featured together in the musical single 'Aakhon Hi Aakhon Me'.

Roadies fame Raghu Ram had set #DivorceGoals when he had announced his split with his ex wife Sugandha Garg back in January. Sharing a collage of their wedding photo along with a photo that they clicked on the day of their divorce, Raghu had captioned, “Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals. Earlier this week, the reality star confessed his love for Italian Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio on his Intagram profile and has now revealed that Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from him.

Talking about their unique tale of separation, Raghu told Mumbai Mirror: “Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from me. She said that if she had to pick a girl for me it would be her. They’ve had many conversations behind my back. I am sure Sugandha has given some advice on the dos and don’ts with me. She also told me about the mistakes I should avoid making this time.” When asked about how he met and fell in love with Natalie, he said “I forwarded her videos to a few friends. Later, she was in Mumbai and apparently everyone she met asked her to connect with me. When we finally did in 2011, she put up a picture with me on Facebook and everyone warned her against me.”

He continued, “We met socially once or twice over the years. I always found her sweet, gentle and graceful. We decided to meet up and we got along really well. One thing led to another and here we are. On March 26 last year, we made it official as a couple, Natalie has really taken me by surprise.” On being asked if Marriage is on the cards, Raghu responded, “I am living a dream right now and doing things I thought I would never do. I am in a relationship with somebody I am head-over- heels in love with. Marriage? Yes, why not? I am open to it.” On the work front, Raghu Ram is the creator of super hit shows like MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla. He has also featured in films like Akshay Kumar’s Tees Maar Khan and John Abraham’s Jhoota Hi Sahi.

