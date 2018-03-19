Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh has revealed that he landed his Bollywood debut in Band Baaja Baaraat because Ranbir Kapoor said no to the film and YRF was looking for a new face. The actor further revealed that he struggled for 3 years in Mumbai, with a portfolio in his hand and went through the routine drill to make his own luck. Quoting his mentor and producer Aditya Chopra, Ranveer revealed that Aditya said if you want people to like you then you have to act really well, which is a polite way of saying that he's ugly.

After winning hearts with his spectacular performances in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Lootera, Goliyo ki Raasleela-Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and his latest Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh still finds it difficult to believe that he has managed to become a megastar in his own might. In a conversation with Rajeev Masand at News18 Rising India Summit, the powerhouse of talent talked about his Bollywood debut, the journey of becoming a star and being a fan’s favourite. The 32-year-old actor said that he went through the routine drill and made his own luck in Bollywood.

“I ought to be pinching myself sitting in front of people. I wake up everyday thinking that I am living a dream. I was this young kid obsessed with Hindi movies. I struggled for three years in Mumbai, with my portfolio in my hand. I went through the routine drill. I made my own luck. I put myself in that position that where that good wave comes and you can flow with it,” Ranveer said. Making a shocking revelation, Ranveer added, “Ranbir Kapoor said no to Band Baaja Baaraat. YRF was looking for a new face I got a call and I knew this was the opportunity I was waiting for. I kept my face safe and didn’t do modelling or music videos. And then I got a massive launch, essentially for an ‘outsider’, opposite a reasonably recognisable star Anushka Sharma.”

Recalling a conversation with his mentor and producer Aditya Chopra, Ranveer quoted him as saying, “my son you have to act really well if you want people to like you’, which is a polite way to say you are ugly.” Commenting on the same, Ranveer added, “Aditya Chopra realised star system was killing the industry at that time. He realised the need of the hour was to give actors break on the basis of talent and not legacy. He started with Anushka followed by me. And mine was a great example. A leading man suddenly born out of sheer auditioning process.”

Talking about his new found fame and stardom after Band Baaja Baarat, the superstar said, “When I first came to into the limelight I was very nervous. I was famous three days after my first film released. I didn’t grew up around anybody famous so I was confused how to deal with this beast. This fame or stardom hit me like a truck. I was struggling with that hit for three years till the time I got critical acclaim for ‘Lootera’ and critical/commercial success of Ram-Leela. I didn’t know who to be? how to be? what to say or do? Every decision was affected by this notion that I want people to like me as we are in the business of making people like us. I was making affected decisions in my dressing or domineer thinking that this is how a young upcoming actor is suppose to be.”

On being a fan’s favourite, Ranveer commented that as an entertainer, he has a certain responsibility to entertain and please people. “You are not allowed to have a bad mood day. There is a certain responsibility. You are an entertainer. I take it upon myself to entertain and please people to spread smile and joy. I believe that’s my calling. I love the crowd and interacting with people. I get very excited when somebody gets excited seeing me. Till now, I haven’t realised or believed that I have become a star. Priyanka Chopra, my very dear friend says, ‘you are that boy who will always be telling his mother… Mom I have become a star.” Post the super-hit success of Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming film Gully Boy.

