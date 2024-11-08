Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Here’s How Ridley Scott Convinced Joaquin Phoenix To Star In Oscar-Winning Film Gladiator

The film won five Academy Awards including Best Picture. Paul Mescal is starring in 'Gladiator II' alongside Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal.

Here’s How Ridley Scott Convinced Joaquin Phoenix To Star In Oscar-Winning Film Gladiator

Director Ridley Scott recalled how actor Joaquin Phoenix had to be convinced to stay in the film ‘Gladiator.’

“He was in his prince’s outfit saying, ‘I can’t do it.’ I said, ‘What?'” said Scott, adding, “And Russell said, ‘This is terribly unprofessional.'” When asked how he persuaded Phoenix, the director replied, that he approached him as a friend not just the director.

“I can act as a big brother or dad. But I’m quite a friend of Joaquin’s,” he explained. “‘Gladiator’ was a baptism of fire for both of us in the beginning,” as per Page Six.

Paul Mescal is starring in 'Gladiator II' alongside Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal.

Denzel Washington is known for his versatile work and received several accolades including two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, three Golden Globe Awards, an AFI Life Achievement Award, and nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

He worked in a number of projects including ‘Mo’ Better Blues’ (1990), ‘Mississippi Masala’ (1991), ‘Philadelphia’ (1993), ‘Courage Under Fire’ (1996), ‘Remember the Titans’ (2000), ‘Man on Fire’ (2004), ‘Inside Man’ (2006), and ‘American Gangster’ (2007).

He also starred in ‘The Equalizer’ trilogy. Washington directed and starred in the films ‘Antwone Fisher’ , ‘The Great Debaters’, and ‘Fences’.

‘Gladiator II’ is an upcoming epic historical action film directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott. It is a sequel to Gladiator (2000), the film was written by David Scarpa. It stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprise their roles from the first film.
Gladiator II is in theatres on November 22.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Was Paul Mescal Not The First Choice For Gladiator II? Ridley Scott Reveals Why Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Dropped Out 

