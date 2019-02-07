Salman Khan has been quite bold while commenting on any issue and one of his statements is once again going viral. The time when Katrina Kaif's leaked bikini photos with Ranbir Kapoor enjoying on a beachside went viral on the internet, Salman took her back and defended her in every possible way. He even went on to say that the photo was morphed and it was not Katrina Kaif herself.

You might remember the time when Katrina Kaif’s bikini photos with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor went viral. Captured at a beachside, the alleged couple hogged headlines for a long time as these pictures hit the internet. Back in the year 2013, a film magazine published these photos of the much-talked-about lovebirds while they were holidaying in Ibiza. The Bollywood beauty was seen donning a red and white bikini, having a gala time with Ranbir Kapoor. The then-couple was quite reserved about the details of their relationship and thus, when this picture was leaked, it broke the internet and was surfacing everywhere possible.

Soon after these photos spread like fire, Katrina and Ranbir came on record and bashed the media for intruding in their personal lives. Even Salman Khan was approached to comment on the same where he backed up Katrina Kaif and defended her. Later, he was also caught saying something really unexpected in an interview with India tv.

When superstar Salman Khan appeared on the show Aap Ki Adalat, he was again asked about the viral photo. On this, he replied saying that he believes the photo captured Ranbir but as far as Katrina is considered, he thinks the image was morphed and she was not present there. Here’s the video which where Salman stated the same.

Later, Salman also bashed media for capturing celebrities without their consent while they are on their holidays.

