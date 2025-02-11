Before officially taking over as Captain America, Sam briefly donned the iconic costume on a few occasions. Read on to know all the details

Unlike others who have taken up the Captain America mantle, Sam Wilson was personally selected by Steve Rogers to continue his patriotic mission.

Before wielding the iconic shield, Sam made a name for himself as the Falcon, earning Steve’s trust as a partner, saving the world countless times, and fighting alongside the Avengers.

However, his time as the Falcon was just the beginning. Stepping into Captain America’s legacy, Sam took the role to new heights, embracing the responsibility of being a symbol of truth in a changing world.

Sam Wilson’s First Encounter with Steve Rogers

Sam Wilson made his Marvel Comics debut as the Falcon in CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #117, created by Stan Lee and Gene Colan. A former social worker from Harlem, Sam developed a unique bond with birds, including his trusted companion Redwing.

His journey led him to Exile Island in the Caribbean, where he attempted to start a revolution against Red Skull and his followers. Steve Rogers, inspired by Sam’s determination, trained him in martial arts and helped him establish his heroic identity as the Falcon.

Later, Sam enhanced his combat skills by acquiring a jet-glider wing suit in CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #170, allowing him to keep pace with Captain America in battle. Over time, his signature wings became a defining feature of his superhero persona and later played a role in shaping his Captain America costume.

A Symbolic Legacy: Sam Wilson’s Early Moments as Captain America

Before officially taking over as Captain America, Sam briefly donned the iconic costume on a few occasions.

In CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #126, Steve Rogers gave Sam his Captain America suit as a disguise when he was wrongly accused of a crime by the villain Diamond Head.

In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (1998) #8, Sam took up the Captain America mantle after Steve was believed to be dead. Using a Halloween costume, he defended Harlem against those who sought to tarnish Captain America’s name.

Throughout his time as the Falcon, Sam played a crucial role in significant Marvel events, such as opposing the Superhuman Registration Act during CIVIL WAR (2006) and standing against Red Skull’s schemes.

Sam Wilson Officially Becomes Captain America

The transition from Falcon to Captain America became official when Steve Rogers’ powers were neutralized by Iron Nail, causing him to rapidly age. Recognizing Sam’s courage and dedication, Steve passed the shield and title to him in CAPTAIN AMERICA (2012) #25 by Rick Remender and Carlos Pacheco.

Sam’s journey as Captain America began in ALL-NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA (2014) #1, where he faced off against notorious enemies, including Hydra, Baron Zemo, and the Sons of the Serpent. Though he distanced himself from S.H.I.E.L.D., Sam remained a core member of the Avengers and took on new allies, such as Joaquin Torres, who later became the new Falcon.

The Secret Empire Saga and Sam Wilson’s Struggles

As Steve Rogers’ powers were restored, he initially supported Sam as Captain America. However, a cosmic reality-altering event, led by Kobik (a living Cosmic Cube), replaced him with a Hydra-loyal version of himself.

The Hydra Captain America tarnished Sam’s reputation, forcing him into battles with Americops and causing public outrage.

In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON (2015) #21, a disheartened Sam stepped down as Captain America after witnessing injustice within the system.

When Hydra seized control of the U.S., Sam joined the Underground Avengers, eventually reclaiming the Captain America mantle to fight against Hydra in SECRET EMPIRE (2017).

With the real Steve Rogers restored, Sam helped defeat the Hydra impostor but ultimately returned the shield to Steve, resuming his identity as the Falcon.

Sam Wilson Returns as Captain America

Sam Wilson re-embraced his Captain America identity in UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA (2021) #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Dale Eaglesham. Teaming up with Steve Rogers, he investigated attacks on the Captains Network, a group of individuals inspired by Captain America’s legacy.

In CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #1, Sam took on new threats, including White Wolf (Black Panther’s adoptive brother), and navigated tensions with Wakanda. His mission led to a confrontation with Bucky Barnes, who had kidnapped Steve’s adoptive son Ian Rogers.

Despite their differences, Sam and Steve worked together once more, proving that Captain America’s legacy is stronger when shared.

Sam Wilson’s journey from Falcon to Captain America showcases his resilience, dedication, and willingness to fight for justice. More than just Steve Rogers’ successor, Sam has carved his own legacy, inspiring a new generation of heroes while continuing to serve as a symbol of hope and truth.