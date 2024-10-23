Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Gomez also spoke about if she offered any vocal training or advice to her co-stars, "They didn't need it. First off, did you see Zoe? That girl does not need any tips. If anything, I need the tips."

Singer and actor Selena Gomez shared how writer-director Jacques Audiard inspired her to land the role of Jessi Del Monte, a cartel leader’s wife in ‘Emilia Perez’, reported People.

“I had no idea the concept he was going for..’Act drunk and throw your shoes if you want… just go crazy.’ And I was like, ‘Oh? OK’,” said Selena about Audiard.

She performed for the audition the most important sequence, a musical performance called ‘Bienvenida,’ in which Gomez expresses her annoyance at her spouse’s existence as a trans woman (the title character Emilia Perez, played by Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon).

“I did it once, and Audiard was like, ‘Go crazier.’ And I went totally for it. I was standing on furniture, and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman, I guess a drunk mad woman — and it was a very crazy experience,” said the actress.

“I was honoured when he decided to ultimately go with me,” she added.

France has officially chosen Jacques Audiard’s innovative queer crime musical, ‘Emilia Perez’, as its entry for the Best International Feature category at the upcoming 2025 Academy Awards. The film features a dynamic cast, including Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon.

‘Emilia Perez’ tells the compelling story of a Mexican drug lord, portrayed by Gascon, who seeks the assistance of a lawyer, played by Saldana, to undergo gender-affirming surgery.

The film, which blends genres in a unique way, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered significant acclaim, winning the Jury Prize and a shared Best Actress award for its ensemble cast.

‘Emilia Perez’ releases on Netflix on November 13, reported People.

(With Inputs From ANI)

