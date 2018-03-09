Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday in a witty tweet revealed how his co-star from his upcoming Anand L Rai film titled Zero who is apparently his media manager, did not approve of his previous selfie as it was dark and therefore rectified another picture, improvising his photography game.

Both King Khan and Katrina Kaif have been busy shooting for their upcoming film Zero and they keep posting pictures from their ‘fun’ moments from the sets

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and humour. The actor often makes us laugh with his witty posts on micro-blogging site Twitter and one of such tweets came on Friday afternoon when SRK posted a picture of himself and said that his media manager, which is supposedly his Zero co-star Katrina Kaif, was extremely disturbed as he had earlier posted a dark selfie which was not approved by his media manager Katrina Kaif. Both King Khan and Katrina Kaif have been busy shooting for their upcoming film Zero and they keep posting pictures from their ‘fun’ moments from the sets.

“My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets.” Tweeted King Khan as he posted a bright picture which is apparently rectified by Katrina Kaif in which SRK is sitting in his vanity van and giving a dapper pose. Shah Rukh Khan through his tweet also shared how Katrina Kaif entertains everyone on the sets of Anand L Rai’s Zero by clicking cute pictures of her co-stars.

ALSO READ: Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office collection: Salman Khan’s film crosses Rs 100 crore mark; mints Rs Rs 117.49 crore

My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets. pic.twitter.com/OOkoKMljPp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 9, 2018

I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai #Zero shoot. It’s taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded… pic.twitter.com/eLfJbYW1jg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2018

ALSO READ: October first look: Varun Dhawan lost in millions of thoughts

It all started when King Khan on March 7 posted a dark selfie and wrote “I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai #Zero shoot. It’s taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded…” However, the since the selfie was dark and it wasn’t approved by Katrina, Shah Rukh posted yet another selfie which was brighter and better and was rectified by Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Here is why Sridevi’s ashes were immersed at both Rameshwaram and Haridwar

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App