Shah Rukh Khan, the king of romance, in a recent interview, said that her daughter might be a dusky (sanwli) person but she is the most beautiful girl in the world. Speaking to a national daily about endorsing or promoting beauty products brand, Shah Rukh said that he is an honest person and has always tried to be so. Speaking in the interview, Shah Rukh Khan said that he has never tried to be dishonest with anyone as who is he to do so. Further speaking about his stardom, Shah Rukh Khan said that he had never imagined of becoming a kind of the star of those whose posters he used to stick in his room.

Shah Rukh Khan said that he was never a very good looking person, tall man, with a good body or any that kind of a thing which a hero would have, he has just tried to be an honest person. Bollywood’s Badshah further tried to say that since he has never a person who would qualify these qualities, then how can he a person to set an example for. Shah Rukh Khan said that he is lower-middle-class person but the only thing which worked for him was his honesty. He said that now because of his stardom, he is now good looking, handsome and has become a poster boy but becoming a poster boy was never a part of his life. He said that his daughter may be dusky (sanwli) but she is the most beautiful girl in the world.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next his home production Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film will hit cinema theatres on December 21. A week ago, Shah Rukh Khan along with lead cast and director launched the much-awaited trailer of the movie which became an instant hit. However, after Shah Rukh Khan sanwli remark on her daughter, let’s see what tweeple have to say.

To everyone taunting SRK for his comments :

For every man walking on this earth, his daughter is the most beautiful girl in the world. #ShahRukhKhan #Suhanakhan #StopBeingNasty — Periwinkle 🌸 (@NithyaRajagopal) November 13, 2018

@iamsrk Yesterday it was my big daughter's birthday. And my little one was born the same day like Suhana too. Such a coincidence! Hope & wish our children grow up healthy, surrounded with love & positivity ..as beautiful as they're. And above all that they be always themselves.🙏 — Chelo (@Te_amo_ShahRukh) November 12, 2018

